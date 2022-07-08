 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis
Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that eating meat prior to Met Gala had worsened her psoriasis.

According to Allure, the reality star was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011, which is a “common skin condition that causes red, scaly patches”.

“Eating meat as part of her Met Gala diet exacerbated the problem,” she said, adding that she is usually a vegetarian and prefers plant-based diet due to her skin condition.

Kim also mentioned, “I had breakouts all over my body as well as psoriatic arthritis so severe that I had trouble moving my hands.”

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kim’s Met Gala diet was reportedly a controversial diet as health experts suggested, “carb-cutting could be risky and is not recommended for most people”.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets on Nike film

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon spotted hanging out together on sets on Nike film
Meghan Markle reportedly sets strict rules for Prince Harry amid cheating claims

Meghan Markle reportedly sets strict rules for Prince Harry amid cheating claims
Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Nick Jonas updates on daughter Malti Marie’s health, says 'all is good'

Queen having Prince Andrew ‘pack up and run away’ amid growing fury

Queen having Prince Andrew ‘pack up and run away’ amid growing fury
Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere weighs in on her abusive relationship with ex Brian Hickerson
Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress

Georgia Toffolo looks drop-dead gorgeous in skin-fitted yellow dress
Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France

Removed from warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘valuable prey’ for US
Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s reputation was damaged by restraining order not op-ed: Amber Heard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fighting' over ‘random phone messages’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey pays moving tribute to her late husband
Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Kim Kardashian on why she thinks herself as an ‘underdog’

Latest

view all