Kim Kardashian says eating meat has worsened her long-time psoriasis

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that eating meat prior to Met Gala had worsened her psoriasis.



According to Allure, the reality star was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011, which is a “common skin condition that causes red, scaly patches”.

“Eating meat as part of her Met Gala diet exacerbated the problem,” she said, adding that she is usually a vegetarian and prefers plant-based diet due to her skin condition.

Kim also mentioned, “I had breakouts all over my body as well as psoriatic arthritis so severe that I had trouble moving my hands.”

“It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kim’s Met Gala diet was reportedly a controversial diet as health experts suggested, “carb-cutting could be risky and is not recommended for most people”.