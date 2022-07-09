Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louise will follow in the footsteps of his father with an unusual name change when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King.



According to a report by the Express UK, Prince Louis will become Louis Wales when William’s official title changes to Prince of Wales when Prince Charles ascends to throne.

Currently, the official title of Prince Louis is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

The younger royal will become Louis Wales besides maintaining his full title.

Louis father Prince William also used Wales as his last name at his school and while working in the royal navy.

Louis siblings Prince George, who is third in line to British throne, and sister Princess Charlotte will follow the same royal tradition.