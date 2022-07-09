 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King
Prince Louis last name will change when Prince Charles becomes King

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louise will follow in the footsteps of his father with an unusual name change when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King.

According to a report by the Express UK, Prince Louis will become Louis Wales when William’s official title changes to Prince of Wales when Prince Charles ascends to throne.

Currently, the official title of Prince Louis is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

The younger royal will become Louis Wales besides maintaining his full title.

Louis father Prince William also used Wales as his last name at his school and while working in the royal navy.

Louis siblings Prince George, who is third in line to British throne, and sister Princess Charlotte will follow the same royal tradition.

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'

The Weeknd postpones show due to network outage: 'This one hurts the most'
Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Kim Kardashian welcomes criticism for sharing North’s photo holding ‘stop’ sign

Queen unhappy with Prince William and Kate’s trip to Kensington Palace

Queen unhappy with Prince William and Kate’s trip to Kensington Palace
Kris Jenner sends love to Penelope on 10th birthday

Kris Jenner sends love to Penelope on 10th birthday
Princess Charlene misses Rose Ball as Prince Albert makes solo appearance

Princess Charlene misses Rose Ball as Prince Albert makes solo appearance
Elon Musk and Twitter: an obvious love-hate affair

Elon Musk and Twitter: an obvious love-hate affair
Kim Kardashian drops adorable photos with Penelope on niece's birthday

Kim Kardashian drops adorable photos with Penelope on niece's birthday
Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'

Prince William, Kate Middleton hire new staff to prepare for 'fight of their lives'
Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival

Cardi B denies getting into fight with fans at Wireless Festival
Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'

Boris Johnson ex says Queen heir Prince William 'can't hold it together': 'Petulant'
Amber Heard ‘risking everything’ with tell-all book?

Amber Heard ‘risking everything’ with tell-all book?
Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Prince Harry 'too busy' to see beloved Queen in Balmoral: Expert

Latest

view all