Saturday Jul 09 2022
Prince William lost cool when his secret relationship with ladylove was exposed

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Before falling in love with each other, Kate Middleton and Prince William were good friends and they spent almost seven years together before getting engaged.

William and Kate started dating in 2003 and silently enjoyed most of their life's amazing moments. They kept their relationship out of the public eye until 2004. 

Diana's eldest son knew that the publicity of the romance would change Kate's life forever, so wanted to keep her out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

However, the story broke when William's sweetheart Kate joined him on a family skiing holiday and they couple were spotted together on the slopes.

The amazing snaps appeared in a British newspapers the following day, and William was reportedly lost his cool and became "furious".

Royal editor Rebecca England , while speaking on a documentary, shared her knowledge about the photo, saying: "Unfortunately for them, a paparazzi photographer took pictures of the pair clearly very close on the ski lift together. A tabloid newspaper slashed it all over the front page. William was furious, and he was also genuinely worried for Kate and her family about what this would now mean for them."

