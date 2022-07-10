 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
Web Desk

Paris Hilton is the first high profile celebrity to react to Johnny Depp's social media post

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

Johnny Depp has amassed more than 26 million followers on Instagram.

His followers saw a dramatic surge after he won defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

After his court victory, some high profile celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa and many others started following him, ending an unannounced boycott of the actor.

Although the Hollywood celebrities have started following him, most of them have avoided liking or commenting on his posts.

Paris Hilton, however, seems to be only high profile celebrity who has commented on Depp's any Instagram post.

Her comments came when Depp announced to release a song about Hedy Lamarr.

"She was such a legend," wrote Paris Hilton while commenting on Depp's Instagram post which contained Lamarr's picture.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star mystified fans last month when he posted a photo of Hedy Lamarr, the late movie star and inventor,days before Johnny Depp released a new single about her.

“This Is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr” is the first single off the Beck-Depp release.

It’s one of two Depp-penned tunes on the record, titled “18.”


