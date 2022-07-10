 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 10 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham and Victoria celebrate Harper's 11th birthday in style, share heart melting clip and pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 10, 2022

David Beckham and Victoria celebrate Harpers 11th birthday in style, share heart melting clip and pics

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham paid special birthday tribute to their only daughter Harper who turned 11 on Sunday.

The legendary footballer shared adorable throwback clip to mark his beloved youngest child's birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, The much-adored celebrity couple shared their love for the Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz's sister Harper. 

David shared a super cute video of the birthday girl when she was younger drinking a bottle. In the short clip, Harper is heard saying: "There's only one David Beckham," as he asks her: "Who's David Beckham?"

"Daddy!" she quickly replies as he tells her: "I love you," to which she says: "Love you!"

David then says: "I love you more!" which she then repeats as they both tell each other: "Love you so much."

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Victoria shared four recent snaps of her girl and wrote alongside them: "Happy 11th Birthday to our little everything!! The sweetest kindest most beautiful soul we could ever wish for, we all love you so much! x."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's 'newly-leaked photographs' spark reactions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry son Archie's 'newly-leaked photographs' spark reactions
Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise spark speculations with their latest move

Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise spark speculations with their latest move
Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More

Meghan Markle 'leisurely' food item that she quit for royal family: Read More
Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle could create 'world of pain' with new Oprah tell-all
Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'

Meghan Markle a 'nightmare' at Wimbledon with 'massive faux-pas'
Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'

Meghan Markle knew how to 'handle' boos, thanks to her 'acting career'
How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife

How Thailand King 'abducted' his own daughter to get back at ex-wife
Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On

Queen follows THIS 'strict dinner rule' with future King, Prince George: Read On
Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir

Prince Harry 'raising eyebrows' with 'surprise' delay in 'heartfelt' memoir
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard with NEW diss song: Lyrics
Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality

Elon Musk, Nick Cannon branded 'creepy' over 'impregnate the planet' mentality
Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Britney Spears says 'bully' America has done great job in 'humiliating me'

Latest

view all