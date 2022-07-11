Zac Brown Band adds Cody Johnson to Wild Palomino new version

A new version of "Wild Palomino" by Zac Brown Band, featuring Cody Johnson, is soon to be released. The song will be made available to everyone on July 15 and will be on the deluxe edition of The Comeback, which will be published this fall.

Recently, the Zac Brown Band revealed the partnership on social media, stating in part, "Cowboys and love songs, that's country music right there."

The recent collaboration between The Comeback and Blake Shelton on their current hit, "Out in the Middle," will also be included in the album's deluxe edition. At country radio, the song is getting close to the Top 20.

The band performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago orecently, as part of their Out in the Middle Tour.

In their hometown of Atlanta, the band also played for an audience of about 30,000 fans at Truist Park.