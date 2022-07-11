Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Cameron Diaz made startling revelation that she was once used as a “drug mule” weeks before landing her first role in The Mask.

During an interview on podcast Second Life, The Holiday actor recalled the incident days after it was announced that she’s returning to big screen opposite Jamie Foxx.

Diaz told Hillary Kerr that she managed to gather money to move to Paris in an effort to kick-start her modelling career but could not get any jobs.

“I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life,” Diaz said. “Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.”

The 49-year-old actor admitted that she did not know what she was carrying until arriving at the airport and began to panic upon realizing.

“This was the early Nineties and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it,” Diaz added.

She continued: “I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I’m ¬wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down — this is really unsafe. I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris.”

However, after the shocking incident, Diaz was able to land her big break opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 blockbuster movie.