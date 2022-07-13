 
Britons want Prince Andrew to be 'kicked out' of Windsor Castle: Poll

Several thousand Britons took part in a new Express UK poll that revealed that majority of them want Prince Andrew to be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle and for his royal privileges to be taken away.

The disgraced Duke of York was forced to recede from public royal life after getting caught up in a sex scandal involving his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein; he was accused of engaging in illicit sex acts with a minor as well.

Despite settling his sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew has failed to win back his place in the royal fold; his military titles were also taken away in the wake of the trial against him.

Now, a new poll asked Britons whether Prince Andrew should be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle, and about 13.6k people responded, with an overwhelming majority of Britons voting for ‘yes’.

According to Express UK, 85% of respondents said Prince Andrew should be kicked out of Windsor Castle, while just 11% said ‘no’, and the remaining three percent said they didn’t know.

The results also reflect several experts’ opinions about Prince Andrew staging a possible return to royal life, with royal correspondent Richard Palmer saying: “I've spoken to people in the royal circles… you know, they say he is delusional about the public's reaction to him.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward also said that once Andrew’s older brother Prince Charles takes to the throne, he would kick Andrew out for good.

“Andrew will be financially secure but I will be very surprised if he keeps the Royal Lodge,” Seward said.

