 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry asked to 'choose happiness, move forward' amid Home Office attack

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Prince Harry asked to choose happiness, move forward amid Home Office attack

Prince Harry has been adviced to move on from the past in a bid to help healing with royals.

Royal expert Daniela Elser in her new column talks about how the Duke of Sussex is continuously looking back to harm the royals, been after physically moving to California.

The 37-year-old is currently fighting the Home Office to regain his security upon potential arrivals in the UK. 

Writing for the New Zealand Herald, Ms Elser said: "For all that Harry and Meghan are forging a new life in California, he still seems unable to let go of the hurts and trials of the past.

"Despite having two adorable kidlets, hundreds of millions of dollars set to come in, according to the deals the Sussexes' inked in 2020, a whopping mansion (the first property he has ever independently owned) and all the bike-riding spare time a man could want, he still seems intent on litigating (literally and figuratively) the slings and arrows of his former life."

The royal commentator went on to ask the Duke to "choose to look forward and not eternally back".

She said: "Harry is currently forging a life of his very own making, one built on his hopes and aspirations and is raising his family with Meghan far away from the hoopla and rules of royalty and he has given up so much to have the freedom to do all of this.

"Choose happiness. Choose joy. Choose to look forward and not eternally back."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix questions Meghan Markle 'worth' as content given to Oprah 'for free'

Netflix questions Meghan Markle 'worth' as content given to Oprah 'for free'
Queen ensures Boris honours list won't put her in 'difficult' spot

Queen ensures Boris honours list won't put her in 'difficult' spot
'Ginger Windsor' Prince Harry not tired of pouring 'cold buckets' on royals

'Ginger Windsor' Prince Harry not tired of pouring 'cold buckets' on royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set for huge appearance at UN: Details

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set for huge appearance at UN: Details

Prince Harry ‘feeds, washes, dresses’ kids as Meghan Markle takes business calls

Prince Harry ‘feeds, washes, dresses’ kids as Meghan Markle takes business calls
Meghan Markle hosting Spotify podcast meetings in five-star hotel rooms: Insider

Meghan Markle hosting Spotify podcast meetings in five-star hotel rooms: Insider
Meghan Markle’s ‘secluded table’ demands earn her sarcastic ‘Princess’ title

Meghan Markle’s ‘secluded table’ demands earn her sarcastic ‘Princess’ title
Pippa Middleton’s newborn has cute link to Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George

Pippa Middleton’s newborn has cute link to Kate Middleton’s eldest Prince George
Britons want Prince Andrew to be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle: Poll

Britons want Prince Andrew to be ‘kicked out’ of Windsor Castle: Poll
Queen ditches walking aide in latest appearance, smashing health concerns

Queen ditches walking aide in latest appearance, smashing health concerns
Zendaya scores historic Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya scores historic Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’
Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘close’ relationship laid bare by insider

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey’s ‘close’ relationship laid bare by insider

Latest

view all