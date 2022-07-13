 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

'How is Harry invited to UN?' fumes royal expert: 'What will he change?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend a UN General Assembly session on Monday to deliver a memorable speech.

The Duke of Sussex is set to say a few words about Nelson Mandela in a tribute. 

However, Harry's speech has come under fire by various royal experts, including the Duke's biographer Angela Levin.

In a fresh attack on Tuesday, Ms Levin wrote: "Harry giving speech about Nelson Mandela at UK on Monday. Would he have got it without being a member of the royal family that he couldn't wait to leave?"

Meanwhile, GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes added: "How has Prince Harry been invited to the United Nations?"

He inquired: "What’s he got to say that will change the world, or influence the world?"

Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl, however, supported Harry: "Joking aside, I think if climate change is on the agenda, then Harry is probably going to be pretty impressive on that front."

