Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New York trip from 2021 has been canned by Netflix, claims a royal commentator.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean says the Sussexes 'fake royal trip' has been shelved by the streaming giant.

“Everybody was perplexed. They were meeting the mayor of New York city, they were popping to see memorials, that sort of stuff, it was the royal tour that they’d apparently decided to leave behind because they didn’t want to become royals,” he told viewers of his YouTube channel.

“We also noticed that there was a film crew with them throughout, and of course both of them were wearing microphones.”

“Allegedly, this was yet another idea, ‘The World of Harry and Meghan’, not a reality show but something that could have shared their good deeds and their good work with via the streaming giant,” he said.

“But really it’s not enough to make a programme, this apparently was a taster teaser to see exactly how things could be developed should they wish to go down that route,” he continued.



“Where does that leave the footage of Harry and Meghan out in New York? Seemingly still in the can… But Harry and Meghan are very hopeful that somebody somewhere would like to see behind the scenes of Global Citizen, and more importantly, what went on in New York city,” he suggested.

