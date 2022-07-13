 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been making last minute additions to his memoir that are said to be ‘incredibly juicy’.

A close inside source close to Page Six made these revelations.

They were quoted talking about the potential for more ‘juicy’ additions to the memoir since the delay announcement.

They even warned, "There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood …”

Hence “There is[still] some content in there that should make his family nervous,” they added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’
Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards

Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards
Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report

Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report
Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary
Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually run out of ammunition’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually run out of ammunition’
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Latest

view all