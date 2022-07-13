 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidson's desire of having kids?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian to fulfil Pete Davidsons desire of having kids?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem serious to take their relationship to the next level as both the stars have tested each other's steadfastness in their almost year-long romantic journey.

Both the stars have been spending quality time together and introducing each other to their loved ones since they fell in love with each other last year.

The reality star, 41, and SNL, 28, comedian have also attended some big showbiz events together and even shared some very loved-up photos from their romantic getaway.

Now, the lovebirds are quite serious to give their relationship a new turn. Kim, who has officially been declared single after filing for divorce from her children daddy Kanye West, recently hinted at extending her families.

  Now, the Saturday Night Live comedian has also dared to share his thoughts about starting a family, admitting that the prospect of becoming a father is his “dream.”

The comedian, in a preview clip of his upcoming interview on Kevin Hart’s new talk show Hart To Heart, revealed: “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid,” he said, visibly excited by the idea. “That's like my dream. It's like, super corny.”

Pete Davidson is super excited to become a dad and has admitted that starting a family is his dream months after his ladylove Kim Kardashian hinted that she wants more kids.

However, Kim has also been vocal about her struggles with pregnancy and fertility, ultimately opting to welcome Chicago and Psalm via gestational surrogates after facing severe complications in her first two pregnancies.

Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West, who previously taunted and mocked Pete, have not responded to the comedian's recent desire.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are considering about growing their family
Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Cardi B, Offset raise eyebrows as they give daughter Kulture $50K for her 4th birthday

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family

Meghan Markle hailed for ‘escaping toxic waste heap’ Royal Family
Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony

Amber Heard’s fans lash out at Doja Cat for mimicking her viral testimony
Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard named Oonagh Paige Heard ‘in connection’ to Johnny Depp?
Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon part ways after one year of relationship

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler
James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Latest

view all