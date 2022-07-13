 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Pop star Madonna left onlookers awe-stuck as she stepped out in chick black outfit for a dinner in NYC with photographer pal Ricardo Gomes on Wednesday.

The super singer, 63, set pulses racing as she enjoyed dinner at celebrity hot spot Carbone in New York City.

Madonna - who recently split from backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams -stunned in a black lace top and showed off her toned legs in a pair of shorts and black fishnet tights.

The duo appeared in good spirits as they made their way out of the high-end Italian eatery.

The blonde beauty looked smashing as she showcased her incredible fitness in chic outfit. The superstar layered the look with a black blazer and sported a pair of black military boots,

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses. She wore a splash of silver jewelry and dozens of chains to elevate her look.

