Thursday Jul 14 2022
Meghan Markle sacrificed on her favourite past time while in UK: Read On

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Meghan Markle is a keen ice hockey goer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who had to conform by the rules of the royal family when she married Prince Harry in 2018, enjoyed spending her past time with friends back in her acting days.

The mother-of-two deleted her personal social media accounts ahead of marriage, featuring several posts with pal Heather Dorak watching the sport.

Meghan captioned a photo of her and Heather in 2016 saying: "Hockey night with my sweetheart @heatherdorak - what would I do without this gal?"

Later, Meghan was famously rumoured to be romantically involved with layer Michael Del Zotto in 2013, after calling him “the best!”

A pal of hers said: “She said she was just friends with Michael. Her social media had pics and references to him but she deleted it all after divorcing.”

Meghan’s spokesman added: “In fact, she was never alone with him and Mr Del Zotto had absolutely nothing to do with the end of her marriage.”

