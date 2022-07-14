Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

Thursday Jul 14, 2022
Jennifer Lopez cut a stylish figure while she was seen leaving a dance studio accompanied with a friend in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood diva turned heads in a stylish button up plaid jacket over a white shirt tugged under her baggy blue jeans.
The Marry Me actor had her honey blonde tresses tied in a pony tail while she sported a pair of trendy aviator-style shades and large hoop earrings.
J.Lo completed her gorgeous look with a rocking pair of dual-tone boots and carried a large white coloured bag.
Ben Affleck’s fiancee was captured leaving the studio after which she got into a Bentley convertible with a friend.
Lopez will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller The Mother alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal in pivotal roles.
The style diva would also be serving as a producer of the film, which is set to release on Netflix this year.