 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez cut a stylish figure while she was seen leaving a dance studio accompanied with a friend in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood diva turned heads in a stylish button up plaid jacket over a white shirt tugged under her baggy blue jeans.

The Marry Me actor had her honey blonde tresses tied in a pony tail while she sported a pair of trendy aviator-style shades and large hoop earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

J.Lo completed her gorgeous look with a rocking pair of dual-tone boots and carried a large white coloured bag.

Ben Affleck’s fiancee was captured leaving the studio after which she got into a Bentley convertible with a friend.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Lopez will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller The Mother alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Gael García Bernal in pivotal roles.

The style diva would also be serving as a producer of the film, which is set to release on Netflix this year.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video
Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’

Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’
Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen
Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter

Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter
Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Latest

view all