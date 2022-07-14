Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood and streaming giants are beginning to regret their investment in the couple.



Royal expert Angela Mollard made her claim in her interview with Australia's Sunrise.

She was quoted saying, “Voicing a couple of docos [documentaries] is really not cutting it. I just don't think that they're bringing [that].”

“There has to be an alignment of brands and whether or not that's happening, I don't think we can see that happening at this stage.”

“They couldn't take cameras along. As you might, Keeping Up With The Kardashians [style], have a camera right there doing everything you want to do, that's not how it works.”