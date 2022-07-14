Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’

 
entertainment
A video of Camille Vasquez “beaming in happiness” in her reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral.

The short video even included a cute exchange between the person taking the video, and Depp himself.

The Pirates star could be seen waving toward the videographer, before hugging friends around him.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section and hailed Vasquez and Ben Chew for their help in the case.

One wrote, “Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy... and free.”

While others just couldn’t stop gushing over Vasquez’s smile.

“Just look at Camille Vasquez's smile,” another added before others joined in, admitting, “I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well, hopeless romantic me.”

Check it out below:



