Friday Jul 15 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are excited about the upcoming phase in their lives.

The Cambridge couple, that is moving from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the coming months, are happy the step will bring them closer to the Queen.

An unnamed source told US Weekly: "The whole family [is] extremely excited to be moving to Windsor, not just because it will bring them closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] but it’s a perfect happy medium that brings them closer to London than if they chose to settle full time in Berkshire or Amner Hall."

The source added: "By being in Windsor, they’re only 20 miles from central London and Buckingham Palace and it's a beautiful environment that's steeped in history and such a special location to call home."

Queen, who has left Buckingham Palace, permanently moved to Windsor Castle earlier this year.

They said: "George will get plenty more time with Her Majesty as will the whole Cambridge family and that’s going to be such a treat.

"They’ll soak up as much knowledge as they can for the future and begin the adaptation period that will ultimately result in Dad then son becoming King."

