Friday Jul 15 2022
Friday Jul 15, 2022

Dwayne The Rock Johnson quips he wants THIS superpower in real life

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently talked about “ideal superpower” he wished to possess in real life.

“I would have the ability to silence someone for the rest of their life with one look,” he revealed to E! News at the premiere of his movie DC League of Super Pets.

Adding to this, Johnson also mentioned about his pal and co-star Kevin Hart who also worked with him in this new animated movie.

“Now, if I had that ability, I would look right here,” he quipped before staring at Hart, “See how he just talks and talks and talks like that?”

The actor later spoke about the movie which revolves around a “group of super-powered pets as they team up to fight forces of evil”.

“You're taking two things that a lot of people around the world love – which are superheroes and, certainly, pets – and merging them together,” said the Fast And Furious star.

He jokingly said, “I think this idea of your favorite superheroes from DC (The Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Flash) who are their pets and what their superpowers are?”

To this end, Hart also shared that the superpower he would want is to be invisible, “the ability to be seen and unseen”.

