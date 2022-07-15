Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian got candid about being in love in the new trailer of the upcoming season of The Kardashian.

The trial of the second instalment of the reality show was released on Monday just two days before the news broke that Khloe is going to have a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The former couple parted ways last year when the NBA baller was revealed to have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

"I do believe in love. When you love you know that you're alive, you have these feelings,” Khloe says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep confirmed to The Mirror that a baby is on the way.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family