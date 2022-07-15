 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel alive amid baby no 2 with Tristan
Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian got candid about being in love in the new trailer of the upcoming season of The Kardashian.

The trial of the second instalment of the reality show was released on Monday just two days before the news broke that Khloe is going to have a second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The former couple parted ways last year when the NBA baller was revealed to have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

"I do believe in love. When you love you know that you're alive, you have these feelings,” Khloe says in the trailer.

Meanwhile, the reality star’s rep confirmed to The Mirror that a baby is on the way.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey
Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics
Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn
Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics

Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics
Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’

Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’
Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role

Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role
Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace
Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed

Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed
Dwayne The Rock Johnson quips he wants THIS superpower in real life

Dwayne The Rock Johnson quips he wants THIS superpower in real life
Johnny Depp’s ‘playbook’ against Amber Heard leaks secrets

Johnny Depp’s ‘playbook’ against Amber Heard leaks secrets
Kylie Jenner shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy during kids’ nursery tour

Kylie Jenner shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy during kids’ nursery tour
Ryan Gosling dishes on his ‘Barbie’ look reveal which broke the internet

Ryan Gosling dishes on his ‘Barbie’ look reveal which broke the internet

Latest

view all