Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Friday Jul 15 2022
Friday Jul 15, 2022

Rome: US actor Julianna Moore will be jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September, organisers said Friday.

Moore, who won a best actress Oscar for 2014´s "Still Alice", will preside over a six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice´s glamourous Lido.

Directors will dominate the jury at this year´s festival, which includes Argentina´s Mariano Cohn, Italy´s Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain´s Rodrigo Sorogoyen and France´s Audrey Diwan.

Diwan won Venice´s Golden Lion last year for her film dealing with back-alley abortion, "The Event".

The jury also includes Iranian actress Leila Hatami and the Japanese and British screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The Venice Film Festival is the world´s oldest, and one of the most prestigious, rivalling with Cannes and Berlin. Its 79th edition is scheduled for August 31 through September 10.

