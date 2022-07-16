Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall recently revealed having embraced the social media world of TikTok.

During her conversation with Daily Mail ahead of her 75th birthday, the future Queen Consort detailed how she used Houseparty - a social media group chat app, during the lockdown.

“I was in Scotland and they were in the south,” she explained. “We’d go on Houseparty and I could see everyone in the south sitting in the sunshine, while I was looking at snowflakes coming down my end.”

“I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75. But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth - and TikTok!” the Duchess said.

Moreover, Camilla also weighed in on family values while saying, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she said. “Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat].

“Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them,” she added.