 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren
Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall recently revealed having embraced the social media world of TikTok.

During her conversation with Daily Mail ahead of her 75th birthday, the future Queen Consort detailed how she used Houseparty - a social media group chat app, during the lockdown.

“I was in Scotland and they were in the south,” she explained. “We’d go on Houseparty and I could see everyone in the south sitting in the sunshine, while I was looking at snowflakes coming down my end.”

“I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75. But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth - and TikTok!” the Duchess said.

Moreover, Camilla also weighed in on family values while saying, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”

“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she said. “Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat].

“Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split
Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+
Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?
Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William
Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public
Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’

Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’
Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo

Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo
Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert
Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’

Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’
Johnny Depp getting ‘revenge’ against Amber Heard: ‘Who decides this?’

Johnny Depp getting ‘revenge’ against Amber Heard: ‘Who decides this?’
Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession

Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession

Latest

view all