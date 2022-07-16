 
entertainment
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey will no longer be playing the leading role in an upcoming movie about Genghis Khan amid his sexual assault case in the United Kingdom.

Variety revealed that the American Beauty star was due to play in a historical movie, 1242: Gateway to the West.

Per synopsis, the plot of the movie follows around a holy man of a Hungarian castle that tries to stop one of Genghis Khan’s armies from invading Europe. Seemingly, the 62-year-old was set to play the holy man.

The outlet reported that the movie’s producer Bill Chamberlain has now replaced Spacey with another actor after the House of Cards actor was charged with five counts of sexual assault in the UK.

“Negotiations are currently underway with a new lead, who will be revealed in due course,” said Chamberlain.

The news came days after Spacey appeared in court in London on Thursday where he was pleaded “not guilty to the five sexual assault charges, dating back 17 years”.

For the unversed, the actor denied the allegations and attended the UK court in person.

