Saturday Jul 16 2022
Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Walt Disney plans to raise the monthly subscription fee for its sports streaming platform ESPN+ by $3 a month, a 43% hike, the company said on Friday.

The price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month starting Aug. 23, while the cost of an annual subscription will go up to $99.99 from $69.99. Subscribers will be officially notified next week.

However, the fee for those getting a bundle of all of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+, will not get impacted, the company said.

ESPN+, which offers more than 22,000 live events, including top leagues across many sports, last raised its monthly and annual subscription fees in the United States in July last year. 

