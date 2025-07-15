Photo: Will Smith unable to maintain lifestyle amid financial woes: Source

Will Smith is reportedly going through financial woes.

Ever since the Chris Rock Academy Award drama took place, the acting sensation has reportedly lost major gigs.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the A-listed actor's earning power has taken a major hit.

“Since the Oscars incident, the money’s been going out way faster than it’s coming in," a source tipped.

For context, at the 2022 Oscars, the 56-year-old American actor and rapper slapped Chris Rock in response to an unscripted joke he cracked about Will Smith’s now-estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, shaved head.

They went on to mention his blockbuster flick, “Will’s still picking up some checks, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die performed decently, but it’s nowhere close to covering the kind of life he’s used to."

“He might still have more in the bank than most people in the world, but he’s got a lifestyle to match, with a massive bank of staff to maintain his house and his – now failing – brand," the spy confided.

Reportedly, Will is separate for work so that he can pay his bills as the mole concluded by saying, “His outgoings are in danger of killing his savings with no more big movie checks on offer like the old days.”