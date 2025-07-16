Kelsea Ballerini says THIS one thing transformed her hair

Kelsea Ballerini gets real about her hair struggle

Kelsea Ballerini is embracing retro glam in a new Pantene ad while opening up about the calming routine that keeps her grounded.

The 31-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician brings her vibrant personality, blonde hair, and signature country sass to Pantone’s new “Country Fried Hair” campaign and shows how to combat damage with the brand’s “regenerative oils collection.”

The ad is set in a country diner inspired by the 50s through the 70s, an iconic era in country music, and features restorative hair products for healthy, shiny strands.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Ballerini said, “I wish country fried hair was my idea. It’s brilliant! It’s so fun — it’s retro and a little cheeky. I get to wear this really cool diner outfit.”

She went on to note that big, styled hair is a huge part of country music so the theme really makes sense.

The Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker quipped, “The phrase, the higher the hair, the closer to Jesus, I feel like that’s very country music because it’s all glitter and big hair.”

Ballerini added, “Historically, if you look at specifically the women in country music, it’s Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Reba [McEntire], Shania [Twain]. I grew up listening to music from women that just had the style and the hair of the classic country woman.”

Notably, big hair requires excessive heat while styling, which gives inevitable damage to hair but this campaign focuses on this issue.

“It’s great to be able to show that side of hair damage, that things that aren’t perfect don’t have to heavy... it can be fun and cheeky. And I think just having that narrative around everything that we’re heading towards is important to me,” Kelsea Ballerini said.