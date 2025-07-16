Ed Sheeran over the moon in new post on social media

Ed Sheeran raves about recent shows on the internet

Ed Sheeran is over the moon, as he describes in his new social media post, where he thanked his fans for making him feel special.



The Grammy winner recently performed three shows at Ipswich's Portman Road. Keeping that in mind, the Shape of You singer's post on Instagram read, "One of the best weekends of my professional career. Thank you @ipswichtown, and thank you everyone who made such an effort to come to those shows. Until the next time x."

What made his recent consecutive shows more special was the entry of James Blunt, who flew from South Africa only to perform with him, which Ed described as “top three favorite moments on stage ever."

He further explained in an earlier post, “I rarely get nervous at gigs, I do this so often. I’m very nervous to sing this, because I’ve never sung this with him and this really is a dream come true."

The British singer has been a friend of James for over a decade, as he gushed, "His songs moulded me, his performing inspired me. I wanted to be him. I wanted to be him so much that I signed to the same management as him. I wanted to be him so much I signed to the same record label as him."

Wrapping up his post, Ed thanked him for joining him in the UK. "You should be resting, but you flew to ipswich to sing with me. And it meant the world."

"Top 3 favourite moments on stage of all time for me. Don’t meet your heroes, unless your heroes are James blunt. Love you mate xx," he concluded.