Tish Cyrus recalls spoiling Miley Cyrus's birthday

Tish Cyrus admits she had gotten purposely high a few times in life.

During the Tuesday, July 15 episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, mother of singer Miley Cyrus revealed that she accidentally ate a brownie on one of her birthdays.

When asked by Jowsey to shed light on the incident, Tish admitted that she "accidentally got too high" before she became sober.

"It was not good at all," Tish said.

"Miley would have parties there and it was a whole thing, but this was actually before I smoked, and I ate some brownies at the party," she added.

Two hours later, "everything was spinning and I was coming freaking unglued," Tish continued, "and I actually called Miley and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Mile. I feel so weird and so sick. I need to go to the emergency room. You have to come get me right now.'

Miley’s mother continued: "She was like, 'Did you eat something? Tell me,' and I was like, 'No. The only thing I ate was a brownie.' and she goes, 'At Beacher’s?' and I'm like, 'Yes.' "

"There's been a few on purpose times you've gotten too high,” she noted.