'Squid Game' shut out of major award show

Emmy swings an axe on 'Squid Game'

Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched series; however, the South Korean series was not included in this year's Emmy Awards.



In the recently revealed nominations, season two of the hit show was not nominated in any category in the prestigious award show, which will take place on Sept 14.

The absence of the Netflix series will be a surprise for fans, given its first season won six Emmys, including the best drama actor award for Lee Jung-Jae.

Although the show's third season will be eligible for next year's award. Squid Game is not the only longtime favourite that was shut out. Yellowjackets is another show that was not nominated this year.

Moreover, the list did not stop here. Late Night with Seth Meyers is nominated in the Outstanding Talk Series category, having won ten Emmys overall during its run.

From this year's submissions, The Daily Show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Peacock’s Hart to Heart, CNN’s Have I Got News For You, YouTube series Hot Ones, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Midnight Snack with Julie Chan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dropout’s Very Important People, Real Time with Bill Maher and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Daily Show have been nominated for an award.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on September 14.