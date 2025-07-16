Jennifer Lopez shares her mission on social media

 
July 16, 2025

Music is perhaps Jennifer Lopez's lifelong love, as she reflects on her mission in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Love - Believe - Educate - Unite - Resist. Watching everything that’s going on right now, and being on tour every night feeling all the love, joy, and community."

Continuing her message of positivity, J.Lo penned, "I can’t help but think about the world, the state it’s in, and how much we need love, joy, music, faith, and each other."

"I hope I’m bringing a little bit of that to the world every night. My goal, my purpose, and my message have always been and will always be LOVE," she concluded, but added, "I’m your hummingbird. Now and forever. I love you."

Her post comes as she is doing her Up All Night, which kicked off on July 8 and is set to end on August 12.

In other news, Jennifer is reportedly in "fear" as reports reveal that her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is set to launch a podcast.

Well-informed sources told Radar Online the Mother star was scared that the Academy-winning actor might share “dirty details” of their relationship there.

Jennifer and Ben had a long relationship with many ups and downs. However, ultimately, the pair parted ways in 2024.

