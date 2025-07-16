Chris Pratt opens up about challenges of stepparenting

Chris Pratt dished on the challenges of stepparenting.

In a recent chat with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, on the Parenting & You with Dr. Shefali podcast Pratt talked about his co-parenting experience.

It is pertinent to mention that he shares son Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla Maria, 4, Eloise Christina, 3, and son Ford Fitzgerald, 8 months, with Schwarzenegger Pratt.

"It's a tough job. Parenting is a little bit like mo-cap acting because, in the end, you don't end up getting the credit you deserve," Pratt explained, referring to motion-capture acting where actors’ performances are later animated.

He also mentioned that children of divorced parents face unique challenges. "They continually process the fact that they are children of divorce," he said.

"If a parent is in there doing the hard work of creating structure for a child and holding children accountable, and it's not a biological child, it can feel thankless. But it's a really, really important job," Pratt added.

Schwarzenegger Pratt shared she hired a stepparenting coach after their engagement. "It's been incredibly helpful for me and also just understanding my role as a stepparent," she said.