Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez face their careers' biggest setback

Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez excluded from 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'

It has been revealed why Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s scene was not shown in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

For the unversed, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, a horror crime film, originally came out in 1998.

However, the forthcoming sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer had a scene of Tung and Chavez but now it is being reported that their roles have been excluded from the upcoming film.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film’s director, shared that they planned to use Tung and Chavez’s scene as the movie’s opener, but it was not synchronising with the rest of the film.

She said, “In every movie, it’s best laid plans, and then you edit the movie and you put it together and you go, ‘I love this in a vacuum. This is a fantastic scene. But it doesn’t fit in the movie.’”

Robinson went on to note that “it was just one of those situations where it had nothing to do with Lola and Nicholas — they are both so fantastic.”

“I really would love to work with them again. I loved working with them. They did a fabulous job. But in the larger tapestry of the film, it just didn’t fit,” she sang praises of both stars.

“It sucks because you don’t want to do that to those actors. And it sucks when you love something as a scene but that scene just doesn’t work in the final cut of the film,” Jennifer Kaytin Robinson stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to be released under the banner of Sony Pictures on July 17, 2025.