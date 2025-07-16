Will Smith reacts to surprising Wales connection

Will Smith jokes he’s ‘basically Welsh’ after hilarious discovery

Will Smith wants to honor his surprising ties to Wales in his own way.

In a recent chat on BBC Radio Wales, the 56-year-old actor and musician discovered his family's hometown's multiple connections with Wales and joked that he should consider changing his name.

During the interview, in which Smith appeared to promote his upcoming U.K. tour for his new album Based on a True Story, the host, Lucy Owen, shared that Smith’s hometown of Wynnefield, Pennsylvania, is named after a Welsh physician, Dr. Thomas Wynne.

"So I'm Welsh! I'm Welsh, basically. That's what we're saying," Smith said laughingly.

"Yes, Will! This is what I'm trying to say. You are Welsh, and we are claiming you," Lucy responded.

Smith then joked, "That might be my new name: Welsh Smith. I'm gonna be Welsh Smith."

Lucy noted another Smith's link to Wales, she mention that Bryn Mawr, the Pennsylvania town where Smith’s mother lives, is Welsh for "big hill."

"So 'Mawr' is 'big,' and 'Bryn' means 'hill.' You live in Big Hill," she explained.

Smith quipped, "Big Hill! Big Will lives in Big Hill. This is crazy! Big hill. Big Will. Big still."