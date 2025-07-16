Jennifer Aniston subtly hints at new love in cryptic post

Jennifer Aniston is subtly teasing her new romance in a cryptic post after a PDA packed sighting with Jim Curtis

Days after a romantic yacht getaway with new hypnotist beau, Jennifer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 15, that got fans talking.

The Friends star dropped some hints on her budding romance.

To her Stories, she first posted, "The Friends theme song was right, no one told us life was gonna be this way."

Next, she shared a quote by mindfulness expert Case Kenny that read, "People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change."

Fans quickly started to speculate that the quote was about Jim, who is known for promoting positivity and love through his work.

However, Jennifer has not confirmed anything officially, these posts have definitely sparked interest in her possible new romance.

An insider told US Weekly that the duo was set up by mutual friends, adding that they “started off as friends but really hit it off” over time.

“They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” the insider added. “They are happy and really into each other.”