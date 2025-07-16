Kelly Ripa's surprising confession about her kids' favorite memories

Kelly Ripa shares parenting truth no one talks about

Kelly Ripa got honest about parenting and how it changes over time.

In a recent chat with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Live with Kelly & Mark host opened up about raising her three kids with husband Mark Consuelos.

During the conversation, the TV personality discussed the constant pressure moms generally feel to plan things ahead, which makes them miss living in the moment with their kids.

"You're not going to be because right now you have little kids, so your whole life is zoomed out five years in advance," Ripa told Hirsch.

Ripa went on to say, "You are planning, you are looking at nursery schools, you're applying to programs, you're looking at summer camps. You're doing all the things that you have to do as a modern day, working parent."

"The work you are putting in now pays in dividends when they grow up," she noted.

Ripa quipped that her kids often recall fun moments with their babysitters more than with their parents.

"I'm like, 'What was your favorite moment as a kid?'...it's like their favorite memories will all go back to their best babysitter moment."