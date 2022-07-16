Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity

FileFootage

A central figure in bullying allegations against Meghan Markle has been assigned a new role at Prince William’s charity Earthshot Prize.



According to Newsweek, Jason Knauf who is a former Kensington Palace communications secretary has been made a trustee at the Duke of Cambridge’s charity.

The charity released a statement to share that Knauf as a trustee has been appointed to offer "globally diverse perspectives and drive the Prize forward as it continues to scale up and achieve its ambition to repair our planet in this decisive decade.”

In 2021, The times reported the leaked emails of Knauf alleging the Suits alum of bullying the members of the royal household.

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," the email sent by Knauf to Prince William's private secretary read.

"The treatment of X [name removed] was totally unacceptable."

He continued: "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.

"She is bullying Y [name removed] and seeking to undermine her confidence," adding that, "We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y [name removed]."