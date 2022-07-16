Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo

 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Tom Cruise delighted fans with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo military air show on Saturday. 

The Hollywood A-lister decided to attend the event at RAF Fairford considering his roles in films such as Top Gun and the Mission Impossible franchise, sparking a love of aircraft.

Royal International Air Tattoo shared a photo of Tom Cruise stepping out of a car for the military air show with the caption "He can be our wingman any time! Look who just arrived at Royal International Air Tattoo". 

The 60-year-old actor appears to be making the most of his visit to the UK. Last weekend he was seen at the Wimbledon with usual beaming smile and a sharp suit.

Tom Cruise is seen wearing a suit and tie combo. The Hollywood star is no doubt used to high temperatures which Brits tend to struggle with, while most of the public were out wearing a t-shirt and shorts to keep cool on the  hot day.

