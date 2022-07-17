 
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Tristan Thompson was papped partying with multiple women in Mykonos, Greece ahead of the birth of his second child with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian via surrogate.

As the news of the former couple’s second baby broke on the internet, the 31-year-old NBA star left fans shocked with his recent outing.

Thompson, who cheated on his former ladylove, decided to hit a club where he reportedly smoked hookah and danced with a group of friends as well as some young ladies.

According to TMZ, the serial cheater, dressed up in a partially unbuttoned black shirt, caught the eyes of two ladies, eyewitnesses told the outlet.

The reality star confirmed the baby news on Wednesday in a statement to Daily Mail.

It was confirmed that the baby was conceived in November and will be born via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

