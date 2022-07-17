Shakira frustrated over mother speaking out on her split from Gerard

Shakira is reportedly growing frustrated after her mother talked to press about the Columbian singer’s break up from longtime beau Gerard Pique.

According to news site Marca, the Waka Waka hit-maker asked her mother to stop speaking to the media about the former couple.

During her conversation with Europa Press, Shakira’s mother Nidia Ripoll expressed that she’s fond of the footballer.

"Of course, I would like them to get back together," Ripoll said, according to Informalia.

Responding to the rumours of the singer moving to Miami, she said, “I have no idea, we've not spoken about that.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Garcia, ex boyfriend of one of Shakira's sisters, spilt to Spanish media company EsDiario that Pique had asked Shakira for money to invest which she refused.

As per Garcia, the incident caused a rift in their relationship and the two called it quits after a series of arguments and fights.

"According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two,” Garcia told the outlet.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” he added. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."