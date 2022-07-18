 
Monday Jul 18 2022
Ali Stroker expecting first child with husband David Perlow

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Ali Stroker expecting first child with husband David Perlow

Ali Stroker said she is expecting her first baby with husband David Perlow.

Taking to social media, she said they are expecting the arrival of their first baby in just a few months.

Sharing picture a sonogram, she wrote, "We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."

She and Perlow, 37, tied the knot last July.

