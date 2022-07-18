 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’
Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez always desired to take her beau Ben Affleck’s last name after wedding as revealed by an old resurfaced video.

JLo has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following the nuptials according to Clark County Recorder's Office documents.

The Marry Me actor initially revealed while giving Pat O'Brien a tour of her home in Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special during the couple’s first engagement back in 2003.

Lopez can be seen showing off her cooking skills in the video as O’Brien asks her, "A week after you're married, what will your name be?"

"I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously," the singer-actor replies.

The two then have some fun figuring out the nick name for the Hollywood diva as JLo says, “J.Aff,” pronouncing it as Jaff

“It doesn't have quite the same ring to it,' she adds with a shrug before bursting into laughter,” Lopez adds with a laugh in the throwback clip.


More From Entertainment:

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts stuns onlookers as she showcases her long legs in blue minidress
Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved

Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved
Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?

Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?
Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more
Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’

Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez
Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look
How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding

Latest

view all