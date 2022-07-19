 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN
Prince Harry pays touching tribute to mom Princess Diana at UN

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to his mother Princess Diana as he delivered a keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations.

During his speech, Prince Harry spoke about Diana, the Princess of Wales’ meeting with the former South African leader in March 1997.

Harry said a photograph of Princess Diana with Mandela is "on my wall and in my heart every day."

It was taken in Cape Town in 1997, a few months before Diana´s death in a car crash in Paris.

The Duke said, “When I first looked at the photo, straightaway what jumped out was the joy on my mother´s face. The playfulness, cheekiness even, the pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

Earlier, the royal told the UN that the overturning of constitutional rights in the United States was part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom."

The General Assembly designated July 18, Mandela´s birthday, Nelson Mandela Day in 2009 to honor his life and legacy.

More From Entertainment:

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae

‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Malcolm McRae
Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Jennifer Lopez didn’t give Ben Affleck any chance to get ‘cold feet’ about wedding: Insider

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan

Kim Kardashian takes a swipe at Khloe ahead of birth of baby no 2 with Tristan
Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert

Meghan Markle is 'self serving Hollywood elite', not Princess Diana: Expert
Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book

Meghan Markle scolded Prince Harry's 16 friends for 'sexist' jokes: Book
Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her

Meghan Markle 'mortified' after 'hero' Emma Watson 'rejected' to meet her
Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry 'fake' UN speech were 'words of Meghan Markle'
Nick Jonas pens heartfelt tribute for Priyanka on her 40th birthday, ‘jewel of July’

Nick Jonas pens heartfelt tribute for Priyanka on her 40th birthday, ‘jewel of July’
Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN

Prince Harry mocked for 'not working a day' as he delivers speech at UN
Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday

Meghan Markle praises Harry 'preaching' instead of wishing father birthday
Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'

Princess Diana son Harry 'shines' at UN Speech: 'She must be proud'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry relationship started to 'sour' after engagement

Latest

view all