Tuesday Jul 19 2022
Prince Harry ‘warned’ by Meghan Markle to ‘not hide anything’ in memoir

Tuesday Jul 19, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly warned her husband Prince Harry against covering up for the Royal Family in his upcoming memoir by hiding what really happened, with an insider telling Heat that Harry is currently ‘struggling’ with the book’s content.

According to the close source, the Duke of Sussex is struggling with the upcoming memoir, that has once again been delayed, because he is worried about the reaction to it from the Royal Family.

As per the insider: “Harry knows there will be a huge fallout once this memoir finally hits the shelves.”

And, the source even claimed that Meghan has already warned Harry that he must not hold back from telling it like it is out of fear, saying: “Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened.”

“… But he’s worried sick it will lead to a new war with the royals – one he’ll never be able to come back from. He feels caught between a rock and a hard place, which is why he keeps stalling on edits,” the source concluded. 

