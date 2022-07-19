 
entertainment
Brad Pitt surprises fans with live-action at ‘Bullet Train’ premiere in Paris

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt set the energy levels high as he appeared on the blue carpet for his latest action-comedy flick Bullet Train premiere in Paris.

On Monday, the Fury actor, 58, stole the limelight as he walked the carpet and put his casual but smart style on display.

For the star-studded event, the Oscar-winning actor donned a slate grey suit, paired with a grey T-shirt. He added a pair of comfy white trainers and dark sunglasses to the look.

While striking poses on the blue carpet, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star surprised the photographers with live-action as he playfully Karate kicked toward the cameras.

Besides Pitt, Bullet Train cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick also attended the star-studded event.

Bullet Train was initially slated for an April 2022 release, but several delays have pushed it back to an August 5 release date. The action-packed movie also includes appearances from Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny.

