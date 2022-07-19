 
Prince Harry 'became incandescent' with rage at party, left pals confused

Prince Harry allegedly went into rage to spot a paparazzi hiding in the bushes at a private villa in Jamaica.

The Duke of Sussex, accompanied by his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle, attended a friend’s wedding in March 2017.

Prince Harry’s friends were allegedly left ‘puzzled’ to witness the royal’s ‘violent outburst’ at the nuptials of his Etonian pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip at the Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay.

In his bombshell book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, the British author Tom Bower wrote, “Since this was the first important event Meghan and Harry had appeared at together, there was certain to be media interest.”

“Secluded in the resort’s most isolated villa, Harry spotted a photographer in the bushes. He became incandescent,” the book noted, reported The Times.

The author also claimed: “Harry’s friends were puzzled by his violent outburst considering the frequency of similar previous incidents in his life.”

Bower said that Harry’s friends held Meghan responsible for his eruption.

