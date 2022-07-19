prince Harry looks 'so sad and angry' at UN

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Harry's speech at the UN has left some royal observers concerned the prince could be unhappy.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, said the Duke of Sussex appeared “pitiful” during his United Nations speech to mark Nelson Mandela day.



The royal commentator went: “Harry wears his heart on his sleeve and at the UN looks very low. Strange how Meghan was grasping one of his hands and holding his arm with another but neither of them even looked at each other. It is pitiful.”

Australian entertainment journalist Peter Ford agreed to Levin’s observations as he responded as saying: “He looks so sad and so angry Angela. Like he’s fallen into a pit and can’t climb his way out.”

Prince Harry, who delivered a keynote speech at UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela Day, has sparked reactions, with some asking why he made the address. In a series of scathing remarks, one wrote: "Harry’s voice but Meghan’s words."

Reacting to Harry's speech, a Twitter user @Mcfucius wrote: "Last I checked Prince Harry holds no elected office so why is he addressing the UN?"