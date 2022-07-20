 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Nelson Mandela grandson reveals why Prince Harry was 'ideal' for UN Speech

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Nelson Mandela grandson reveals why Prince Harry was ideal for UN Speech
Nelson Mandela grandson reveals why Prince Harry was 'ideal' for UN Speech

Nelson Mandela grandson Ndaba Mandela is sharing his two cents about Prince Harry's UN Speech.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in a recent interview, Mandela admitted that Harry and Meghan were nothing similar to his grandfather.

"Of course not! There are no parallels at all, Piers," he began.

"Because you’ll see one is obviously fighting for the dignity of black people against a vicious tyrant like Apartheid, as opposed to one finding their identity outside of a said institution.

“Obviously, these are very different things, but I guess how you define freedom for an individual can be different. And maybe for them, it was a real struggle to finally make that decision number one and to also be able to carry out... those are obviously two worlds apart.”

He continued: “Definitely, two worlds apart. They cannot be compared on any level for sure.”

Piers then asked Ndaba: "Do you think Harry should stop using private jets if he wants to keep lecturing us about climate change?"

Ndaba replied: “I mean, like anybody who is putting their foot forward about a certain topic, they have to lead by example.”

Speaking about why Harry was an ideal choice for the speech, Ndaba added: "Well, you know, our families do share a relationship. We've always been fond of Harry coming over to Johannesburg, and so has my grandfather over the years. So for us, I mean, I believe that if there is a platform to communicate something…

"I think anybody should really be able to take the platform and be able to, in order to put their money where their mouth is or to or to lead by example."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'urged' to tell 'truth' by Meghan Markle as memoir date looms

Prince Harry 'urged' to tell 'truth' by Meghan Markle as memoir date looms
'New York-smart' Meghan Markle makes Harry 'inwardly awkward' at UN

'New York-smart' Meghan Markle makes Harry 'inwardly awkward' at UN
Prince Harry did UN speech to bag 'money', stay in Netflix good books

Prince Harry did UN speech to bag 'money', stay in Netflix good books
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

Prince Harry was mad at Meghan at UN event?

Prince Harry was mad at Meghan at UN event?

Angry Shakira chooses not to react to Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck

Angry Shakira chooses not to react to Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago

K-Pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago
Brad Pitt talks about his new film with Sandra Bullock

Brad Pitt talks about his new film with Sandra Bullock
Journalist denies Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle

Journalist denies Tom Bower's negative account of his experience interviewing Meghan Markle

Johnny Depp grows fat, seems unfit with his incredibly fit French teacher

Johnny Depp grows fat, seems unfit with his incredibly fit French teacher
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: Witness reveals a BIG MOMENT of their big day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: Witness reveals a BIG MOMENT of their big day
Prince Harry once exploded in a 'violent outburst' at party with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry once exploded in a 'violent outburst' at party with Meghan Markle

Latest

view all