Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Meghan Markle gives sweet nod to Diana over NYC dinner with Harry

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Meghan Markle paid a tribute to Princess Diana on her latest trip to New York.

The Duchess of Sussex, who went for a low-key Italian dinner with Prince Harry after his speech at the UN, wore the Princess of Wales' Cartier Tank watch for the night.

In his speech earlier, Harry spoke fondly of mother Diana's love for Africa.

Megan paired her look with black stilettos, a red clutch, and gold earrings alongside her wedding band and $350,000 (£291,000) engagement ring.

Harry on the other hand, wore a navy blue shirt and denim jeans.

The couple flew down to NYC Monday morning to mark Nelson Mandela Day at the UN General Assembly.

