Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’

The Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle to Here Comes the Bride to finally make it official with beau Ben Affleck.

The couple, who exchanged self-written vows and simple wedding bands, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Now, the chapel coordinator Kenosha Booth revealed to People Magazine that JLo entered the chapel while the classic wedding song played in the background.

"It was beautiful. Some tears were shed by them both," Booth told the outlet. "Jennifer looked stunning."

About the dreamy nuptials, another source dished to the outlet that the newlyweds “wanted it to be very simple,” before adding, "They were very excited."

"Jen and Ben are so gaga in love that they wanted to get married,” a music insider told the publication why the couple opted to elope for the wedding.

“They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a fun setting to symbolize their happiness after so long," the source added.

While confirming her marriage to Affleck, JLo wrote in her newsletter On the JLo, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning," she added. "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things—and worth waiting for.”



